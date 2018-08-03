$56.45 Million in Sales Expected for Five9 Inc (FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post $56.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.09 million and the highest is $56.80 million. Five9 posted sales of $47.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $237.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.53 million to $238.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $278.09 million per share, with estimates ranging from $274.96 million to $280.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.12. Five9 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $335,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $37,054.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,754 shares of company stock worth $3,930,676. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Five9 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,214,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,629 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Five9 by 43.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,130,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Five9 by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 924,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 157,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 55.2% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $22,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

