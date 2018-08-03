51job, Inc. (JOBS) Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in 51job were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 51job by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $93.09 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. 51job had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.34 million during the quarter.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

