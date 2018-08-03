5,060 Shares in Timken Co (TKR) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Timken by 61.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $178,387.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,007.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TKR. CL King began coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Timken from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

TKR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 6,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,652. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Timken Co has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.77 million. Timken had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.