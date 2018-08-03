5,024 Shares in Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Education Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Education Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Education Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Education Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Education Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Education Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Shares of Education Realty Trust opened at $41.33 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.48. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. Education Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

