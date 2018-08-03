4imprint Group (FOUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 1,925 ($25.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,400 ($18.39). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.93) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Friday, May 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,346 ($30.82) to GBX 2,477 ($32.55) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FOUR opened at GBX 1,992.30 ($26.18) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,538 ($20.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.33).

In other news, insider Andrew Scull sold 9,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,013 ($26.45), for a total value of £185,075.22 ($243,168.07).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

