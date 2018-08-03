4imprint Group (FOUR) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report published on Tuesday.

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday. FinnCap raised their price objective on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,217 ($29.13) to GBX 2,346 ($30.82) and gave the company a corporate rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR stock traded up GBX 87.30 ($1.15) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,992.30 ($26.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,538 ($20.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.33).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.85 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Andrew Scull sold 9,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,013 ($26.45), for a total transaction of £185,075.22 ($243,168.07).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.