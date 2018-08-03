$48.41 Million in Sales Expected for Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post $48.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. Mobileiron reported sales of $42.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $193.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $195.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.44 million per share, with estimates ranging from $208.50 million to $216.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 149.07%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

MOBL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. 424,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,811. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $503.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 8.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 441,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 26.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth $142,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 11,393.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,505,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 1,492,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.