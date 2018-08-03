$405.69 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (AMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post sales of $405.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $410.88 million. Amedisys posted sales of $380.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amedisys from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 11,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $786,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,468,201 shares of company stock worth $182,628,180 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amedisys by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Amedisys by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys opened at $106.01 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

