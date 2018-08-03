3D Systems (DDD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 target price on 3D Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of 3D Systems traded down $0.38, reaching $12.85, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,085,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,648. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.26.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,602 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,728 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

