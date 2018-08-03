2,300 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,383,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 872,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,486,000 after buying an additional 439,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,933,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,138,000 after buying an additional 365,412 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 708,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 348,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,316,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,064,000 after buying an additional 327,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of Atmos Energy opened at $91.59 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

