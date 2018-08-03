$221.55 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post sales of $221.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.91 million to $222.60 million. Criteo reported sales of $234.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $959.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.91 million to $961.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $176,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 51.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 1,578,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,997. Criteo has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.78.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

