$2.17 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce $2.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $19.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 million to $20.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $60.70 million to $79.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,568.29%.

AXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Accelerate Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics opened at $21.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 26.44 and a current ratio of 27.80. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 65,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 538,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.