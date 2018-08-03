1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCY. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

In related news, Director James G. Aaron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $53,370.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,008 shares of company stock worth $175,010 in the last three months. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. ZPR Investment Management acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the first quarter worth $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 436.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.