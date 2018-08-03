18,879 Shares in Equinor ASA (EQNR) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,031,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,558,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,420,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,639,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 48.55%.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
