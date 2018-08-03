186,761 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 186,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

NYSE FR opened at $32.80 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $544,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,119,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 642,564 shares in the company, valued at $21,474,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,784 shares of company stock worth $6,900,441 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.