183,578 Shares in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Atkore International Group comprises about 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Atkore International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Atkore International Group by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 3,254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Shares of Atkore International Group opened at $22.42 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atkore International Group news, major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 6,959,976 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $138,573,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 2,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,471,405 shares of company stock valued at $149,869,821. Company insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.