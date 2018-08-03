$171.67 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post $171.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.70 million. Home Bancshares posted sales of $128.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year sales of $674.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $669.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $721.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $715.90 million to $726.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $166.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. FIG Partners raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director James G. Hinkle sold 25,881 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $613,379.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $384,850.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

HOMB stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

