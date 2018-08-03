$155.58 Million in Sales Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $155.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.31 million and the highest is $158.77 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $143.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $620.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $629.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $655.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $619.02 million to $689.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 49.40%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Capital One Financial cut National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $29,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $932,488.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,168 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties traded up $0.45, reaching $44.99, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,292,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,808. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $45.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

