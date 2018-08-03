141,200 Shares in eGain Corp (EGAN) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.52% of eGain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in eGain by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in eGain by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $114,244.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,928.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $396,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,006,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,549.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,450 shares of company stock worth $633,644. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. eGain Corp has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $354.69 million, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.75.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that eGain Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

