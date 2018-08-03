$126.85 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) will report sales of $126.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.80 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock reported sales of $99.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock will report full-year sales of $512.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.93 million to $602.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.34 million per share, with estimates ranging from $532.95 million to $751.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.21 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 34.5% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 112,629 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock traded up $0.45, reaching $16.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 294,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

