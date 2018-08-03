$105.42 Million in Sales Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $105.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.10 million and the highest is $105.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $428.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.30 million to $429.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $451.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $447.82 million to $456.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $143,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 509,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,078. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

