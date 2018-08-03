$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for WesBanco Inc (WSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.76. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

