$0.64 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of United Bankshares traded down $0.30, reaching $38.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,058. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

