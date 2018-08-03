$0.63 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Imperial Capital upgraded Verint Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Verint Systems traded up $0.20, hitting $46.10, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 229,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,941. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 577,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.