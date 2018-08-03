-$0.59 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.59). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 31,635.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVAX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. venBio Select Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,766,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,686,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,063,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,792 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 294,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.29. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

