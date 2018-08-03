-$0.53 EPS Expected for Energous Corp (WATT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) to post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energous’ earnings. Energous posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energous will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energous.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 9,750.39% and a negative return on equity of 201.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:WATT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $13.89. 1,376,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,306. The company has a market capitalization of $344.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.51. Energous has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $80,310.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $163,791.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,325 shares of company stock worth $530,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.