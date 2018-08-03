$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Chardan Capital raised Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tivity Health by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 703,206 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,881,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,301,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 323,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after buying an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

