-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nightstar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nightstar Therapeutics.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Nightstar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NITE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 9,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,119. The company has a market cap of $486.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

