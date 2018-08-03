$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Movado Group, Inc (MOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,499. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of -0.22.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,096,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,979,790.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,628. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

