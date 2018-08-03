-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewLink Genetics Corp (NLNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.49). NewLink Genetics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewLink Genetics.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 252.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on NewLink Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NewLink Genetics in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. NewLink Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

In related news, Director Ernest Talarico III sold 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $66,544.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLNK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 831,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,555. NewLink Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $117.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewLink Genetics (NLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.