$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ VIVO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 170,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,207. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $654.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.