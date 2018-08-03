-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CryoPort Inc (CYRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CryoPort reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on CryoPort from $12.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CryoPort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $29,411.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the first quarter worth $199,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the first quarter worth $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CryoPort by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,135 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYRX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.31. 155,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,084. The firm has a market cap of $410.80 million, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.85. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

