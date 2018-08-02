Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Holdings Cut by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,135 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zynga by 99.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth $254,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,743 shares in the company, valued at $885,120.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,120. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga opened at $3.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 128.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.77%. Zynga’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

