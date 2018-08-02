Zoetis (ZTS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $90.99, with a volume of 243801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

