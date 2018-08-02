Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zoe’s Kitchen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.4289596939212 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:ZOES traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a PE ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zoe’s Kitchen has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Zoe’s Kitchen will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZOES shares. ValuEngine raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Maxim Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. William Blair lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Zoe’s Kitchen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

