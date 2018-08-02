Zendesk (ZEN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of Zendesk traded up $1.97, hitting $63.01, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,740,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.50. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $63.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $58,146.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,749 shares of company stock worth $1,803,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Zendesk by 27.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 19.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

