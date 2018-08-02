ZenCash (ZEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $740,661.00

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ZenCash has a total market capitalization of $108.62 million and $740,661.00 worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZenCash coin can currently be bought for $24.63 or 0.00327800 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Upbit and COSS. During the last seven days, ZenCash has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.02519737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00343681 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00076478 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00191973 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00021867 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003394 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZenCash Coin Profile

ZenCash (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 4,410,238 coins. The official message board for ZenCash is forum.zensystem.io . The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZenCash’s official website is zencash.com . ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZenCash

ZenCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, COSS, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZenCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZenCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

