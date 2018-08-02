Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $22.84 million and $203,354.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

