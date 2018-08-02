Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, DDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a market cap of $11.25 million and $526,250.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003480 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00377003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00185155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023034 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,587,733 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, LATOKEN, Qryptos, IDEX, Hotbit and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

