Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Service Co. International (SCI) to Buy

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Service Corporation has surpassed the industry in a year on the back of its strategic growth efforts like driving revenues, utilizing scale and allocating capital efficiently. To this end, the company remains focused on catering to the changing consumer needs and fueling preneed sales at both segments. These factors and solid prospects from Baby Boomers remain major drivers for the company that marked its seventh straight earnings beat in second-quarter 2018. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year, backed by solid funeral service revenues. Also, revenues marked its first beat in the last four quarters. Though a rise in death rates is likely to work in favor of the company, consumers’ rising inclination toward cremations over traditional burials may impede growth, as cremations generate lower revenues. Moreover, use of alternative channels, like e-commerce, to buy funeral related products poses competitive threats.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 88,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,651,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $636,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,525.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,874,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after buying an additional 397,317 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,814,000 after buying an additional 88,849 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,628,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,872,000 after buying an additional 68,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,962,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,036,000 after buying an additional 137,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Service Co. International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,458,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

