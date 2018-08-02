Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materion (MTRN) to “Buy”

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

MTRN opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.90 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $409,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,576 shares in the company, valued at $654,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 40.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Materion by 4.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 23.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 52.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

