Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verizon Communications (VZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Verizon reported strong second-quarter 2018 results beating both top- & bottom-line estimates. The company expects healthy improvement in margins on the back of the expected savings from tax reform as well as continued strong FiOS fiber-optic network and strategic services in the Wireline business. Verizon plans to launch next-generation 5G wireless residential broadband services in three to five U.S. markets in 2018. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, the company continues to struggle in a highly competitive and saturated wireless market, where spectrum crunch has become a major issue. Losses in wireline access lines and competitive video market remain major impediments. Verizon’s wireline division is also struggling with persistent losses in access lines owing to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers and aggressive triple-play offerings by cable companies.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr lowered Verizon Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $52.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.37.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $51.73 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 186,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

