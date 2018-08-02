Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raymond James (RJF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's fiscal third-quarter 2018 (ended Jun 30) results were hurt by higher expenses and a dismal trading performance. While strategic acquisitions and persistent loan growth are expected to continue supporting its profitability, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. The lack of geographic diversification also remains a major concern as it might hamper the company’s financials and limit flexibility.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.75.

Raymond James traded down $1.37, reaching $90.14, on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 12,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,876. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $220,167.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,986,000 after acquiring an additional 322,014 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 209,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

