Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Parcel Service (UPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Parcel Service have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Ushering in further good news, the company performed well in the second quarter of 2018, reporting better- than-expected earnings per share and revenues. E-commerce growth aided results. Export volumes also rose significantly in the quarter. Additionally, the U.S. Domestic Package unit, which accounts for bulk of the total revenues at UPS, performed well, thereby driving growth. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reward shareholders. However, increased costs continue to weigh on the bottom line. Increased investments are likely to pressurize the bottom line going forward.Capital expenditure for 2018 is projected between $6.5 billion and $7 billion. Labor unrest also does not bode well for the stock.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.88.

Shares of United Parcel Service traded down $0.76, reaching $118.60, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,883. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

