Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 181,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,522. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.92.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.21. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.44% and a negative net margin of 1,052.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

