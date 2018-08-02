Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Hold

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients opened at $20.19 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

