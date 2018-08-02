Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Andersons (ANDE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Andersons’ Plant Nutrient Group's results remain affected by depressed nutrient market and continued delay in market improvements around the specialty products. The company expects volume and margin pressures to continue in the near future. Further, elevated maintenance cost due to higher level of tank car recertification will affect the Rail Group’s performance. In addition, higher interest expense will hurt its results. “

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANDE. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.16. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $635.74 million during the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Andersons by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.