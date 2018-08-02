Zacks: Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) to Post $0.58 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million.

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $599,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $62,408.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 184.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 77.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 150.5% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National opened at $30.25 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

