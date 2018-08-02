Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (EGOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. NIC posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NIC.

Get NIC alerts:

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.36 million. NIC had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.25. 20,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. NIC has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NIC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NIC by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 388,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in NIC by 200.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIC (EGOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.