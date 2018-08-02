Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hortonworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Hortonworks posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hortonworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hortonworks.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDP shares. BidaskClub lowered Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Hortonworks traded up $0.57, reaching $17.86, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 803,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,082. Hortonworks has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 113,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $2,094,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,545,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,429,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Fudge sold 60,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,065,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,104. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDP. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 1st quarter worth $30,266,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 460,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 424,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 333,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,645,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 283,149 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 261,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

